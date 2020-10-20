IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

INFO has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.