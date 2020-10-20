Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Down to $92.00

Shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $89.00. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 10,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Ilika plc (IKA.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.84.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ilika plc (IKA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika plc (IKA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.