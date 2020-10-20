Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) Shares Gap Down to $92.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) (LON:IKA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $89.00. Ilika plc (IKA.L) shares last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 10,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Ilika plc (IKA.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million and a PE ratio of -30.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.84.

Ilika plc (IKA.L) Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika plc (IKA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika plc (IKA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.