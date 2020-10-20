ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $986.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,108,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 113,176 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 661,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

