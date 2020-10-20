Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.70

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 22582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunomedics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 232,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

