Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.70

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 22582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.
The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunomedics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 232,241 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
