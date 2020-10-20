Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Purchases 1,150 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,802.50 ($24,565.59).

Caroline Connellan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.46. The stock has a market cap of $268.18 million and a P/E ratio of 37.01. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 122.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

