Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$56,232.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,688.49.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total value of C$86,148.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael John Curlook sold 4,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.92, for a total value of C$95,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total value of C$214,100.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.85. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$24.73.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.4466332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

