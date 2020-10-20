Insider Selling: Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Insider Sells 3,076,923 Shares of Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).
Shares of SAR traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 15,473,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264,229. Sareum Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.
About Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L)
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.