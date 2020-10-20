Insider Selling: Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Insider Sells 3,076,923 Shares of Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

Shares of SAR traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 15,473,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264,229. Sareum Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.

About Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

