Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

