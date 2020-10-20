Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Insulet alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 89.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 163.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Insulet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 265,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,917,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $255.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.