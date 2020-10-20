Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 89.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 163.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Insulet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 265,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,917,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
