Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 158.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 743.4% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Intel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 261,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

