Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,352 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

