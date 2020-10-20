International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

