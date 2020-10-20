International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IMXI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,406. The company has a market cap of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $655,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $202,342.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock worth $65,390,070. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

