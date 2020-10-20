Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $360.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $335.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

