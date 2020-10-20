Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Shares of Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 186,019 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

