Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 186,019 shares changing hands.

INUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inuvo from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

