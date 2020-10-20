Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,246 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,704,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 687,162 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of BSCK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 451,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

