Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 205,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,351. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

