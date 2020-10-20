Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,597% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

