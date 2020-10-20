Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,565 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 805% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

