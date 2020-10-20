InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InVitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.03. InVitae has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after acquiring an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in InVitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

