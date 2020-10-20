ION 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,282.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $365,942.45 and approximately $6,282.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,459,719 coins and its circulating supply is 13,559,719 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

