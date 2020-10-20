Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.20 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,860,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

