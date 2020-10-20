IOTA 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.50 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Bitfinex and Ovis. IOTA has a total market cap of $744.37 million and $9.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00224857 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000814 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Ovis, FCoin, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

