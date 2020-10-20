IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.50 and last traded at $188.64, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,748. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.