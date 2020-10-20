IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.50 and last traded at $188.64, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,748. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 405,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.