IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $175.43 and last traded at $173.31, with a volume of 6519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.05.

The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock worth $502,350,243. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.31, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

