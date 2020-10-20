IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

IQV opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $171.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

