IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.
IQV opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $171.88.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
