Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,262,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

