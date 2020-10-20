iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200,029 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

