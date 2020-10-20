iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.73% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,535. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

