iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IBTG opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

