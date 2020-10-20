iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDT. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $6,926,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 125,807 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 80,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 308.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDT stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

