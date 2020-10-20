iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.