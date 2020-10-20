iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

