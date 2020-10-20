iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

