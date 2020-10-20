iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 35.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.65. 48,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.