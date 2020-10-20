iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

