iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $345.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

