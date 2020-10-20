iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,116. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

