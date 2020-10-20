Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 207,878 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $92,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.