ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 7,010.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,867. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

