James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

JHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.19.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

