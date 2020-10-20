Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JAMF. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

JAMF stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. Jamf has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jamf stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Jamf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.