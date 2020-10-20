Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $55.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.
Green Dot stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.
In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $957,309. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 86.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 142.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 220.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
