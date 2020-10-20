Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $55.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Green Dot stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock worth $957,309. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 86.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 142.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 220.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

