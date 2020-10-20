Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of SNAP opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,711,805 shares of company stock valued at $106,025,399 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap by 180.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

