Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

JCAP stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

