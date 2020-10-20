John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $119.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.