John Roberts CBE Acquires 40,000 Shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) (LON:TEEC) Stock

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC (TEEC.L) (LON:TEEC) insider John Roberts CBE bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Shares of LON:TEEC opened at GBX 103.04 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 103.22 ($1.35).

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

