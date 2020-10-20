Joint Ventures 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,252.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 118.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 159.5% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $34,236.44 and $1,252.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

