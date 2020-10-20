JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $82.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.
Shares of SBUX opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.
In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
