JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $82.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.